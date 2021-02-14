Songs By Jason Derulo & Adam Levine, Travis Scott & HVME, Sigala & James Arthur Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio

Three collaborative releases officially move into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” which took #27 on last week’s listing, rises to #22 this week. The collaboration received 4,042 spins during the February 7-13 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 968.
Up three places, Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” earns #23 this week. The remixed version of Scott’s earlier hit received 3,944 tracking period pop plays (+801).
Credited with 3,600 spins (+552), Sigala & James Arthur’s former dance radio #1 “Lasting Lover” rises three spots to #25 on the pop chart.
