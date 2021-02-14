in Music News

Songs By Jason Derulo & Adam Levine, Travis Scott & HVME, Sigala & James Arthur Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio

“Lifestyle,” “Goosebumps,” and “Lasting Lover” make moves on this week’s pop radio chart.

Jason Derulo in Lifestyle | Video screen | Atlantic

Three collaborative releases officially move into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” which took #27 on last week’s listing, rises to #22 this week. The collaboration received 4,042 spins during the February 7-13 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 968.

Up three places, Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” earns #23 this week. The remixed version of Scott’s earlier hit received 3,944 tracking period pop plays (+801).

Credited with 3,600 spins (+552), Sigala & James Arthur’s former dance radio #1 “Lasting Lover” rises three spots to #25 on the pop chart.

adam levinegoosebumpshvmejames arthurjason derulolasting loverlifestylesigalatravi$ scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” All Time Low’s “Monsters” Top 20