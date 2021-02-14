Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” continue their gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs officially move into the format’s Top 30.
Played 2,610 times during the February 7-13 tracking period, “Girl Like Me” ascends three spots to a new high of #28. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 276 over the previous figure.
After debuting on last week’s chart at #34, “Skin” rises to #30 on this week’s listing. The Carpenter single received 1,636 spins during the official tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 425.
