Taylor Swift To Make “Surprise Announcement” On Thursday’s “Good Morning America” Episode

ABC is teasing an announcement for Thursday’s show.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

In recent years, “Good Morning America” has seemingly become Taylor Swift’s TV show of choice for key announcements and updates.

That trend will continue this week. According to a commercial on the program’s official Twitter account, Swift will make a “surprise announcement” on the Thursday, February 11 edition of “GMA.”

“Yes, Taylor has a new surprise announcement to break,” says the ad. “She’s breaking it tomorrow … only on ‘Good Morning America.'”

No further details are available at press time, but the “GMA” announcement has already prompted a tidal wave of speculation from fans and music industry observers.

