Jax Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The singer-songwriter appears for a chat on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Jax on 2/11/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

On the heels of signing a deal with Atlantic Records, singer-songwriter Jax makes a remote appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

During the interview, the former “American Idol” contestant discusses the success she has attained with parody videos on TikTok. She also shares what her family thinks of her newfound popularity. Jax also touches on her future music plans.

Ellen, meanwhile, shares an audition video a young Jax once sent to the show. The host also surprises Jax with an “Ellen DeGeneres Show”-themed set to record her TikTok videos.

The full episode, which also features Wanda Sykes, will air Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the broadcast, you can watch the video of Jax’s appearance.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

