Jax Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

On the heels of signing a deal with Atlantic Records, singer-songwriter Jax makes a remote appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

During the interview, the former “American Idol” contestant discusses the success she has attained with parody videos on TikTok. She also shares what her family thinks of her newfound popularity. Jax also touches on her future music plans.

Ellen, meanwhile, shares an audition video a young Jax once sent to the show. The host also surprises Jax with an “Ellen DeGeneres Show”-themed set to record her TikTok videos.

The full episode, which also features Wanda Sykes, will air Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the broadcast, you can watch the video of Jax’s appearance.