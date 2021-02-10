Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Going Top 5

Over the past month, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” have been posting spectacular gains at pop radio. This week, those gains will bring them to new milestones on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

“34+35” will reach #1 on this week’s edition of the listing, becoming Grande’s ninth career chart-topper.

The song received 7,868 spins during the first three days of the February 7-13 tracking period. Up 9% from the count at last week, the figure slots “34+35” as a clear #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. It will have no trouble maintaining its lead through the close of tracking.

“drivers license” will meanwhile officially enter the Top 5. The song is currently #5 on the building chart with 6,097 spins (+25%), and it faces no obvious threats from below.