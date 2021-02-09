in TV News

Mila Kunis Chats, Plays “Wheel Of Hidden Secrets” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Mila Kunis appears as a guest on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Mila Kunis on 2/9/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

To support her new film “Breaking News In Yuba County,” Mila Kunis appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actress covers numerous topics in her interview, such as working with Allison Janney in the new movie, filming a Super Bowl commercial with her husband Ashton Kutcher, her quarantine experience, and her past stint as an “Ellen” guest host.

Not simply there for an interview, Kunis also plays a game of “Wheel Of Hidden Secrets.” The effort raises $10,000 for the Frontline Hero Fund, courtesy of Shutterfly.

Frontline heroes, in fact, take center stage during Tuesday’s episode. In addition to welcoming a virtual audience of first responders, healthcare workers, and educators, Ellen issues surprise gifts to those making an impact.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but video highlights are already available.

