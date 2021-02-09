in TV News

BTS Edition Of “MTV Unplugged” Confirmed For February 23

The special will air at 9PM ET.

BTS - BE era Press Photo | courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

A new edition of “MTV Unplugged” will air later this month, and it will feature the epitome of a superstar act.

According to the network, “MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS” will air at 9PM ET on Tuesday, February 23.

“BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea – offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album ‘BE (Essential Edition)’ in intimate settings,” says the MTV press release.

MTV formally revived its “Unplugged” format with a Shawn Mendes special in 2017. It has since aired several other specials, including “Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions” and “MTV Unplugged at Home.”

BTS will be releasing the new “Essential Edition” of “BE” on February 19.

btsmtv unplugged

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mila Kunis Chats, Plays “Wheel Of Hidden Secrets” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Tom MacDonald Earns #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart