BTS Edition Of “MTV Unplugged” Confirmed For February 23

A new edition of “MTV Unplugged” will air later this month, and it will feature the epitome of a superstar act.

According to the network, “MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS” will air at 9PM ET on Tuesday, February 23.

“BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea – offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album ‘BE (Essential Edition)’ in intimate settings,” says the MTV press release.

MTV formally revived its “Unplugged” format with a Shawn Mendes special in 2017. It has since aired several other specials, including “Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions” and “MTV Unplugged at Home.”

BTS will be releasing the new “Essential Edition” of “BE” on February 19.