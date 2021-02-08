in TV News

JAX Scheduled To Appear On February 11 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

JAX will appear on Thursday’s “Ellen” episode.

Selfie via @jax on Instagram

Over the past several months, former “American Idol” contestant JAX has attained considerable popularity with her comedic original TikTok songs. Amid her success on the social platform, the artist inked a record deal with Atlantic.

Thursday, she will discuss her recent journey — and her upcoming music plans — on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In addition to the JAX appearance, Thursday’s “Ellen” will feature a chat with Wanda Sykes. Complete “Ellen” listings follow:

February 9 – Mila Kunis
February 10 – Anderson Cooper
February 11 – Wanda Sykes, JAX
February 12 – Russell Wilson & Ciara, Jon Dorenbos, guest hosts Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
February 15 – Kat Dennings
February 16 – Allison Janney
February 17 – Kenan Thompson
February 18 – Neil Patrick Harris
February 19 – Randy Jackson, guest host Tiffany Haddish

