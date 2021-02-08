Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Tiesto’s “The Business,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; SZA, Doja Cat Songs Top 50

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Tiesto’s “The Business,” and Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, based on airplay from January 31-February 6.
Below last week’s chart at #43, “Skin” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34.
Up five places, “The Business” makes its Top 40 bow at #36.
“Lil Bit” concurrently rises three spots to #39 on this week’s chart.
— As “Skin,” “The Business,” and “Lil Bit” hit the chart, two songs make moves just below. SZA’s “Good Days” and Doja Cat’s “Streets” both secure Top 50 positions.
“Good Days,” which was #58 last week, is the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song for the January 31-February 6 tracking period.
“Streets” concurrently rises 168 places to #47.
