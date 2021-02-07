The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Super Bowl Performance; “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Save Your Tears,” “IFIC” Top 5

Update: As expected, The Weeknd’s songs have continued to rise on the US iTunes sales chart following his Super Bowl LV halftime performance.

“Blinding Lights” is back to #1 on the chart, while “Can’t Feel My Face” is #3. “Save Your Tears” and “I Feel It Coming (featuring Daft Punk)” follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

“Starboy (featuring Daft Punk)” directly follows at #6 as of press time at 11PM ET, and “Earned It” is #8.

“The Hills” is just outside the Top 10 at #11; it will likely enter the Top 10 soon.

====

Between its enduring popularity and anticipation for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” went into the big game as the #2 song on the US iTunes sales chart.

Following the artist’s performance, the song is up to #1 on the all-genre listing.

The Weeknd’s other songs have also been making quick moves. “Save Your Tears” is currently #5 on the listing, while “Can’t Feel My Face” is #7.

“Starboy (featuring Daft Punk)” (#15) and “I Feel It Coming (featuring Daft Punk)” (#17) are also in the Top 20.

The Weeknd’s music should continue climbing in the coming hours.