Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Madison Beer’s “BS,” Erica Banks’ “Buss It,” Loud Luxury & Frank Walker’s “Like Gold” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Madison Beer’s “BS (BOYSHIT),” Eric Banks’ “Buss It,” and Loud Luxury & Frank Walker’s “Like Gold (featuring Stephen Puth)” are gaining traction at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 595 times during the January 24-30 tracking period (+492), “Skin” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #60 last week.

Up one-hundred-seventeen places, “BS” scores the #48 position this week. The new Madison Beer single received 193 tracking week spins (+180).

A thirty-seven place rise brings “Buss It” to #49. The buzzy song posted a tracking period play count of 162 (+116).

Credited with 150 spins (+28), “Like Gold” ascends eight spots to #42.