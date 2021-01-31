in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Madison Beer’s “BS,” Erica Banks’ “Buss It,” Loud Luxury & Frank Walker’s “Like Gold” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Skin,” “BOYSHIT,” “Buss It,” and “Like Gold” are on the rise at pop radio.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Madison Beer’s “BS (BOYSHIT),” Eric Banks’ “Buss It,” and Loud Luxury & Frank Walker’s “Like Gold (featuring Stephen Puth)” are gaining traction at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 595 times during the January 24-30 tracking period (+492), “Skin” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #60 last week.

Up one-hundred-seventeen places, “BS” scores the #48 position this week. The new Madison Beer single received 193 tracking week spins (+180).

A thirty-seven place rise brings “Buss It” to #49. The buzzy song posted a tracking period play count of 162 (+116).

Credited with 150 spins (+28), “Like Gold” ascends eight spots to #42.

