Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle,” CJ’s “Whoopty” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“My Head & My Heart,” “Lifestyle,” and “Whoopty” debut on the pop chart.

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” and CJ’s “Whoopty” officially earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “My Head & My Heart” makes this week’s Top 40 at #31. The “Kings & Queens” follow-up received 1,829 spins during the January 24-30 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,296.

Credited with 1,680 spins (+1,370), “Lifestyle” jumps fifteen spots to #34.

Up two places, “Whoopty” earns #40 on this week’s pop chart. The crossover hit posted a tracking period play count of 667 (+184).

