Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Convincingly Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer At Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“drivers license” was by far the top airplay gainer at both formats.

As it remains a dominant force on digital platforms, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” continues to rocket up the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio airplay charts.

“drivers license” rises nine places to #10 on this week’s pop chart, while vaulting five places to #20 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

The song, moreover, ranks as the top airplay gainer at both formats.

“drivers license” received 8,950 pop spins during the January 24-30 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 3,359. The figure ranks as the week’s greatest gain by nearly thirteen hundred plays.

Rodrigo’s smash, meanwhile, posted 1,624 tracking period spins at Hot AC radio. The tally reflects a week-over-week gain of 934; only one other song even added 500 spins this week (Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” with a gain of 533).

