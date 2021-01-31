Luke Combs’ “Better Together” Remains A Dominant #1 On Country Radio Chart

Luke Combs’ “Better Together” predictably enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Not simply #1 for chart points, the smash hit dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 24-30 tracking period. It received ~8,971 spins (+192 from last week) and ~51.73 million audience impressions. No other song received more than ~7,105 spins or ~40.57 million impressions.

Kenny Chesney’s “Happy Does” holds at #2 this week, while Darius Rucker’s “Beers and Sunshine” rises one spot to #3. Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole In The Bottle” dips one place to #4, and Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” holds at #5.

— “Better Together” was already a two-week #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, as it reached that chart’s apex a week earlier than it did on Mediabase. “Better Together” is a near lock to score a third week at #1 on the Billboard listing; that publication’s new chart will arrive Monday.