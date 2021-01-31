Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” spends a second week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
The collaboration keeps #1 thanks to the 5,803 spins it received during the January 24-30 tracking period. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 73 but keeps “Holy” narrowly ahead of the competition.
Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” again the #2 song, received 5,791 tracking period plays (-63).
AJR’s “Bang!” holds at #3, and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” rises one spot to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” concurrently falls one place to #5.
Loading…