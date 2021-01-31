in Music News

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Holy” wins another close race at hot adult contemporary radio.

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper - Holy cover | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” spends a second week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The collaboration keeps #1 thanks to the 5,803 spins it received during the January 24-30 tracking period. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 73 but keeps “Holy” narrowly ahead of the competition.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” again the #2 song, received 5,791 tracking period plays (-63).

AJR’s “Bang!” holds at #3, and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” rises one spot to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” concurrently falls one place to #5.

24kgoldnajrava maxchance the rapperholyiann diorJustin Bieberthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Convincingly Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer At Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Songs By Megan Thee Stallion, All Time Low Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Travis Scott & HVME, Saweetie Songs Top 30