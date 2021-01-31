Songs By Megan Thee Stallion, All Time Low Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Travis Scott & HVME, Saweetie Songs Top 30

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” and All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear)” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” and Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” concurrently enter the Top 30.
Played 3,717 times during the January 24-30 tracking period (+692), “Body” rises five spots to #22.
“Monsters,” which received 3,556 spins (+402), rises two spots to #24.
Up five spots, “Goosebumps” grabs #28 with 2,149 tracking period spins (+747).
A spin count of 1,853 (+615) meanwhile brings “Best Friend” up four spots to #30.
