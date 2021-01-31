in Music News

Songs By Megan Thee Stallion, All Time Low Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Travis Scott & HVME, Saweetie Songs Top 30

“Body,” “Monsters,” “Goosebumps,” and “Best Friend”

Megan Thee Stallion - Body Video Screen | 300 Entertainment/1501

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” and All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear)” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” and Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” concurrently enter the Top 30.

Played 3,717 times during the January 24-30 tracking period (+692), “Body” rises five spots to #22.

“Monsters,” which received 3,556 spins (+402), rises two spots to #24.

Up five spots, “Goosebumps” grabs #28 with 2,149 tracking period spins (+747).

A spin count of 1,853 (+615) meanwhile brings “Best Friend” up four spots to #30.

all time lowbest friendblackbearbodydemi lovatodoja catgoosebumpshvmemegan thee stallionmonsterssaweetietravi$ scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle,” CJ’s “Whoopty” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio