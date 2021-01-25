in TV News

“The Weakest Link” Revival Officially Confirmed For Season Two On NBC

The Jane Lynch-hosted reboot secures 13 more episodes.

WEAKEST LINK -- "Whose Cereal Is All Luck And No Charm?" Episode: 10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Byshenk, Jane Lynch, Brian Aeder, Amelia Carmela -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

NBC will not be saying “goodbye” to its revival of “The Weakest Link.”

In a Monday press release, NBC announced that it has renewed the game show for a 13-episode second season. Production on the new season will begin later this year.

“I’m thrilled that ‘Weakest Link’ will return for another season,” said host Jane Lynch. “It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brain power of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say ‘You are the weakest link. Goodbye.’ several times an episode.”

Although it has not been a blockbuster live+same-day performer, “The Weakest Link” ranks as its timeslot’s top performer in key demos. It has also shown impressive stability over the past two months, even as its lead-in audience has decreased.

nbcthe weakest link

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Post Malone Scheduled For Interview On February 1 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”