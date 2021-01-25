in TV News

Post Malone Scheduled For Interview On February 1 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Post Malone will kick off February with a “Late Night” appearance.

Post Malone - screenshot from his November 2020 Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance (Photo by: NBC)

Following his recent appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Post Malone is planning for another late-night television appearance.

According to NBC, the music superstar will appear on the February 1 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The episode will also feature a chat with “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” star Mary Steenburgen. Matt Cameron will sit in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Official listings follow:

Monday, January 25: Guests Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Kate Flannery (The Office) and musical guest Bartees Strange (Song: “Boomer,” Album: Live Forever). Show 1095A.

Tuesday, January 26: Guests Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor), Brooks Wheelan (Entry Level with Brooks Wheelan) and Ann Patchett (The Dutch House). Show 1096A.

Wednesday, January 27: Guests Stanley Tucci (Supernova) and Kate Berlant & Jacqueline Novak (POOG). Show 1097A.

Thursday, January 28: Guests Desus & Mero (Desus & Mero) and Ryan Shazier (Ryan Shazier Fund). Show 1098A.

Friday, January 29: Guest Chris Hayes (All in with Chris Hayes). Sarah Thawer sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/20/21)

Monday, February 1: Guests Post Malone and Mary Steenburgen (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). Matt Cameron sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1099A.

late nightmary steenburgennbcpost maloneseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK Member Rosé Shares Teaser For First Solo Track; Clip Scores 700K Likes In 40 Minutes

“The Weakest Link” Revival Officially Confirmed For Season Two On NBC