Priyanka Chopra Jonas Chats, Ingrid Andress Performs “Lady Like” On Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show (Watch Now)

Following the Netflix premiere of her new movie “The White Tiger” and ahead of release day for her “Unfinished” memoir, Priyanka Chopra appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actress appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s episode, chatting about topics like her book, quarantine, piano lessons with husband Nick, and her experience living in London.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Ellen” also features a performance of “Lady Like” by the Grammy-nominated Ingrid Andress.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but videos from the Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ingrid Andress performances are already available — and embedded below.