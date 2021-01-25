Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends Second Week As America’s #1 Song (Update)

Update: Consistent with Headline Planet’s earlier projection, Billboard confirms that Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second consecutive week.

“drivers license” remained a stellar performer on the streaming and sales fronts, while posting big radio gains in its second week.

Its closest competition comes from Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion).” The song rises nine spots to #2 following the release of the remix with the two featured artists; the remix contributed enough activity for Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion to earn chart credit.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (Featuring iann dior)” (#3, -1), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#4, =), and Grande’s “positions” (#5, -2) close out the Top 5.

After a mammoth debut, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” held up well in its second week. The breakout smash again posted big sales and streaming numbers, while enjoying substantial growth at radio.

Thanks to that strong second week performance, “drivers license” will retain its #1 spot on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. The publication is set to formally announce the honor later Monday.

A worldwide phenomenon, “drivers license” remains a dominant force on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. It occasionally fallen from #1 on the US iTunes chart, but it remains a standout performer on that channel as well.

Major international markets like the United Kingdom and Australia have already confirmed a second week at #1 for the ballad.