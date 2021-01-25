in Music News, New Music

BLACKPINK Member Rosé Shares Teaser For First Solo Track; Clip Scores 700K Likes In 40 Minutes

The BLACKPINK vocalist will soon release a solo song.

ROSE - Solo Teaser | YG Entertainment

After much anticipation, BLACKPINK member Rosé is finally on the verge of launching her first solo track.

Monday, Rosé shared a brief teaser for the new song. The 33-second clip proved immediately resonant with fans, amassing over 700,000 likes in its first forty minutes. The view counter is presently frozen at 480K (a common occurrence for new videos that are posting big numbers) but will surely vault into seven-figure territory soon.

Rosé is slated to premiere her new track at BLACKPINK’s “The Show” virtual concert on January 31 (2PM KST). Watch the teaser below:

