in Music News

Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“you broke me first” takes over the top spot at dance radio.

Tate McRae in you broke me first | Video screen | RCA

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” was #4 on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

It ascends to #1 this week.

“You broke me first” grabs the top spot thanks to a tracking period play count of 442. The figure tops last week’s sum by 46 plays.

Up one spot, Diplo & Sonny Fodera’s “Turn Back Time” grabs #2 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 432 spins during the January 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 21.

Down one spot, Meduza & Dermot Kennedy’s “Paradise” takes #3.

NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” falls three spots to #4, and Tyron Hapi, SUD, & Sam Bruno’s “Lonely Heart” holds at #5.

catellodermot kennedydiplomeduzanotdsam brunosonny foderasudtate mcraetyron hapiyou broke me first

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Rockets Into Top 20 As Pop Radio’s Greatest Gainer, Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” Top 30