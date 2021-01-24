Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” was #4 on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
It ascends to #1 this week.
“You broke me first” grabs the top spot thanks to a tracking period play count of 442. The figure tops last week’s sum by 46 plays.
Up one spot, Diplo & Sonny Fodera’s “Turn Back Time” grabs #2 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 432 spins during the January 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 21.
Down one spot, Meduza & Dermot Kennedy’s “Paradise” takes #3.
NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” falls three spots to #4, and Tyron Hapi, SUD, & Sam Bruno’s “Lonely Heart” holds at #5.
