Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Holy” takes over the top spot at Hot AC.

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper - Holy cover | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” wins a close race for the crown at hot adult contemporary radio.

Played 5,876 times during the January 17-23 tracking period, “Holy” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 305 spins, while giving “Holy” a lead of just 22 spins over the #2 song.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” which enjoyed a lengthy reign at #1, falls to #2 with 5,854 plays (-59).

AJR’s “Bang!” rises one spot to #3 this week, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slips one place to #4. Up one spot, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” grabs #5 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

