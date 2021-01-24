Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” wins a close race for the crown at hot adult contemporary radio.
Played 5,876 times during the January 17-23 tracking period, “Holy” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 305 spins, while giving “Holy” a lead of just 22 spins over the #2 song.
Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” which enjoyed a lengthy reign at #1, falls to #2 with 5,854 plays (-59).
AJR’s “Bang!” rises one spot to #3 this week, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slips one place to #4. Up one spot, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” grabs #5 on this week’s chart.
