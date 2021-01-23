Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” Received Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay From Z100 New York, SiriusXM Hits 1, More

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” launched Friday, and numerous pop radio stations offered immediate airplay.

Z100 New York ranked as the song’s biggest opening day supporter. According to Mediabase, the influential station had played “Skin” 6 times by the end of Friday.

SiriusXM Hits 1 offered 5 spins, while Grand Rapids’ Hot 105.3, Long Island’s 106.1 BLI, Miami’s Hits 97.3, and Boston’s Kiss 108 all played the song 4 times.

DC’s Hot 99.5 contributed three spins, and several other stations played the song twice.

The airplay comes in advance of the song’s official impact, which is set for this Tuesday, January 26.

“Skin” also attracted early interest on digital platforms. The song went up to #6 on the US iTunes sales chart Friday evening, while debuting at #13 on the US Apple Music Chart for Friday.