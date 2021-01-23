Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 15 On Global & US Apple Music Listings

In addition to going as high as #6 on the US iTunes sales chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” made a strong opening day statement on the major streaming platforms.

“Skin,” notably, earned #4 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, January 22. The buzzy new single received 871,946 opening day American Spotify streams.

“Skin” also fared well globally, grabbing #33 on the worldwide chart with 1,857,698 opening day streams.

The new single concurrently made an impact on Apple Music, earning #12 on the platform’s global chart and #13 on its US listing.

“Skin” additionally trended on YouTube, and its lyric video already boasts well over 3 million views.