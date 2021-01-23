in Music News

“Positions” To Spend 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Tying “7 Rings” For Ariana Grande’s Longest Reign Ever

“Positions” will spend another week atop the pop radio chart.

Ariana Grande in Positions | Video screen | Republic

Ariana Grande’s hit single “positions” will not be switching its position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Positions” received 16,277 spins during the first six days of the January 17-23 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 3% but keeps “positions” well ahead of the competition. As a result, the song will have no trouble securing a sixth week at #1.

By earning a sixth week on top, “positions” will tie “7 rings” as the longest-reigning pop radio #1 of Ariana Grande’s career.

Grande also has another active Top 10 in the rapidly rising “34+35.” That single should move up to at least #7 on this week’s chart; #6 is not totally out of the question.

