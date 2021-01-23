in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Approaches Top 20 At Pop Radio With Massive Airplay Gain

“drivers license” remains an absolute force within the music industry.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” ceded its US iTunes sales chart throne. Saturday, it returned to #1.

As of 4PM ET, “drivers license” is again the store’s best-selling song. The global phenomenon leapfrogged State Of Mine & No Resolve’s “The Thunder Rolls,” Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake’s “Better Days,” and Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard’s “Undivided” to recapture #1. The former, a cover of the Garth Brooks classic, is one of this week’s highest-profile new releases. The latter two received boosts following performances for the Celebrating America inauguration special.

“Drivers license” remains the biggest song on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. It is also rapidly climbing the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song is a lock to rank as this week’s greatest airplay gainer (potentially by a factor of 2), and it is very likely going to enter the Top 20 on this week’s published chart.

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Positions” To Spend 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Tying “7 Rings” For Ariana Grande’s Longest Reign Ever

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Remains #1 On US YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts