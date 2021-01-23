in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Remains #1 On US YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” remains a strong performer on YouTube.

Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “drivers license” unsurprisingly retains its #1 position on the key US YouTube charts.

Credited with 8.93 million views during the January 15-21 tracking period, “drivers license” enjoys a second week at #1 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“drivers license” also stays atop the US YouTube Songs chart, which accounts for total views across all official and otherwise eligible uploads. “drivers license” received 18.9 million such streams during the tracking period.

A worldwide phenomenon, “drivers license” also fared well on this week’s global YouTube charts. The video rises to #6 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart with 28.9 million views, and the overall song ascends to #2 on the Songs Chart with 59.2 million total streams.

