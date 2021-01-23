Selena Gomez’s “De Una Vez” Debuts At #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Following its first full week in the market, Selena Gomez’s “De Una Vez” makes a strong YouTube chart debut.
Credited with 36.4 million views during the January 15-21 tracking period, “De Una Vez” earns #2 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Only reigning champion “52 GAJ KA DAMAN” received more views during the official tracking period.
With streams from other official/eligible uploads included, “De Una Vez” earned 38.2 million total YouTube views during the tracking period. The count slots “De Una Vez” at #7 on the Global YouTube Songs chart.
Benefiting from the new release, Gomez rockets seventy-one spots to #28 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.
