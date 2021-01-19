Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Also Debuts At #1 On Billboard Global 200 & Global Excluding US Charts

In addition to topping the US-based Billboard Hot 100, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” claims #1 on Billboard’s global-centric charts.
The instant smash concurrently tops the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding US charts.
“drivers license” seizes the throne from BTS’ “Dynamite,” which claimed the #1 position on both of last week’s listings. The BTS song falls to #2 on this week’s Excluding US chart, while taking #3 (below “drivers license” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”) on the Global 200.
Marking her formal debut single, “drivers license” posted mammoth opening week numbers on key digital platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
