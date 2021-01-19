Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song, Also Earns Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” earned the most added honor at pop radio.

This week, it again tops the Mediabase pop radio add board. It also scores the most added distinction at hot adult contemporary.

— “drivers license” tops the pop add board with pickups from another 77 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” and Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps,” which each landed at 32 stations, tie for second place.

Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” grabs fourth place with 26 pickups, and The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” earns fifth with 17.

— An add count of 20 meanwhile slots “drivers license” atop the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” takes second place with 18 adds, and Passenger’s “Sword From The Stone” follows in third with 16 pickups.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” earns fourth place on this week’s add board with 13 Hot AC adds. All Time Low’s alternative crossover “Monsters (featuring blackbear & Demi Lovato)” finishes as fifth-most added with 9 new adds.