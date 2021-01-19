Jade Bird Scheduled To Perform On January 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jade Bird, who played “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2018 and 2019, will soon deliver her third performance on the popular talk show.
According to NBC, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform on the January 25 edition of “Fallon.” The performance will close an episode that also features Jared Leto and Jane Lynch.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Tate McRae (January 19), Playboi Carti (January 20), Pa Salieu (January 21), Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell (January 22), and Thad Cockrell (January 26).
Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, January 19: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi and musical guest Tate McRae. Show #1390A
Wednesday, January 20: Guests include Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, Pete Buttigieg, Hunter Schafer and musical guest Playboi Carti. Show #1391A
Thursday, January 21: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Alison Brie and musical guest Pa Salieu. Show #1392A
Friday, January 22: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest Amanda Shires ft. Jason Isbell. Show #1393A
Monday, January 25: Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and musical guest Jade Bird. Show #1394A
Tuesday, January 26: Guests include Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt and musical guest Thad Cockrell. Show #1395A
