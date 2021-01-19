Nineteen Songs From Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” Appear On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

As Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, nineteen songs from the album claim spots on the Hot 100 chart.

“Wasted On You,” the release week focus track on digital platforms, leads the way with a #9 debut on the listing.

Pre-album releases “More Than My Hometown” (#16), “7 Summers” (#18), and “Somebody’s Problem” (#26) claim the next three spots. Newcomer “Sand In My Boots” (#32) also earns a Top 40 position.

The remaining fourteen tracks appear as follows:

42) Warning

45) Still Goin’ Down

46) 865

52) Cover Me Up

62) Dangerous

63) Neon Eyes

66) More Surprised Than Me

74) Livin’ The Dream

83) Whiskey’d My Way

84) Your Bartender

86) Outlaw

90) Only Thing That’s Gone

92) This Bar

93) Wonderin’ Bout The World

Wallen joins Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and Pop Smoke as just the fifth artist to claim at least 19 Hot 100 positions in a single week.