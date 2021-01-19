Nineteen Songs From Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” Appear On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

As Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, nineteen songs from the album claim spots on the Hot 100 chart.
“Wasted On You,” the release week focus track on digital platforms, leads the way with a #9 debut on the listing.
Pre-album releases “More Than My Hometown” (#16), “7 Summers” (#18), and “Somebody’s Problem” (#26) claim the next three spots. Newcomer “Sand In My Boots” (#32) also earns a Top 40 position.
The remaining fourteen tracks appear as follows:
42) Warning
45) Still Goin’ Down
46) 865
52) Cover Me Up
62) Dangerous
63) Neon Eyes
66) More Surprised Than Me
74) Livin’ The Dream
83) Whiskey’d My Way
84) Your Bartender
86) Outlaw
90) Only Thing That’s Gone
92) This Bar
93) Wonderin’ Bout The World
Wallen joins Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and Pop Smoke as just the fifth artist to claim at least 19 Hot 100 positions in a single week.
