Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church To Perform “Star-Spangled Banner” At Super Bowl; HER To Perform “America The Beautiful”

NFL confirms more Super Bowl entertainment performers.

Super Bowl LV Performers Graphic | Courtesy of @nfl on Twitter

In a Tuesday announcement, the NFL revealed that the high-profile musicians who will perform moments prior to Super Bowl LV.

According to the statement, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will collaborate to perform American national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner.” H.E.R. will perform “America The Beautiful.”

Warren “Wawa” Snipe will concurrently perform the two numbers in American Sign Language.

The performances will air as part of the event’s pre-show coverage, set for 6PM ET on CBS.

Emanating from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, the February 7 Super Bowl will additionally feature a halftime show performance from The Weeknd.

The game itself will pit the NFC Champion (either the Green Bay Packers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) against the AFC Champion (either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills).

