Ratings: “All American” Delivers Series High Performance For Season Premiere

The CW’s “All American” kicked off season three with its best ratings performance on record.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Monday’s season premiere drew a 0.4 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 1.06 million overall live+same-day viewers. Both number mark series highs for the drama series.

As a point of comparison, the second season “All American” premiere drew a 0.3 rating and 0.88 million viewers in the fall of 2019. The mid-season premiere drew a 0.2 rating and 0.64 million viewers on the year-ago evening.

In addition to online buzz over its quality and characters, “All American” has surely benefited from its streaming availability on Netflix.