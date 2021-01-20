Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard’s “Undivided” Breaks Record As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

Country radio was united in embracing Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard’s “Undivided.”

Picked up by 152 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Undivided” ranks as the format’s most added song. The impressive count, moreover, ranks as the greatest single-week country add figure in Mediabase/Country Aircheck history.

Blake Shelton’s “Minimum Wage,” which landed at 82 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Jon Pardi’s “Tequila Little Time” takes third with 29 adds, while Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” earns fourth with 17 adds.

With 10 adds each, Russell Dickerson’s “Home Sweet” and Justin Moore’s “We Didn’t Have Much” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Jason Aldean’s “Blame It On You” (7th-most), Jake Owen’s “Made For You” (8th-most, tie), Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s “Shallow” (8th-most, tie), and Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” (10th-most).