Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Officially Earns #1 On ARIA Australian Singles Chart

A bona fide phenomenon, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” posted mammoth opening week sales and streaming figures in numerous markets.

The impact is yielding impressive debuts on music charts throughout the world. In Australia, the debut is of the chart-topping variety.

“drivers license” takes #1 on this week’s edition of the ARIA Top 50 Singles chart. The single seizes the throne from 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” which has thus far spent eleven weeks in the pinnacle position. “Mood” slips to #3 this week, as The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” keeps #2.

“drivers license” has also earned #1 in markets like the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and The Netherlands. It is a lock to take #1 on this coming week’s edition of the US Billboard Hot 100.