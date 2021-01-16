in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Officially Earns #1 On ARIA Australian Singles Chart

“drivers license” debuts as the biggest song in Australia.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen Records

A bona fide phenomenon, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” posted mammoth opening week sales and streaming figures in numerous markets.

The impact is yielding impressive debuts on music charts throughout the world. In Australia, the debut is of the chart-topping variety.

“drivers license” takes #1 on this week’s edition of the ARIA Top 50 Singles chart. The single seizes the throne from 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” which has thus far spent eleven weeks in the pinnacle position. “Mood” slips to #3 this week, as The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” keeps #2.

“drivers license” has also earned #1 in markets like the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and The Netherlands. It is a lock to take #1 on this coming week’s edition of the US Billboard Hot 100.

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

