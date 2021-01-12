in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“34+35” should move into the Top 10 this week.

Ariana Grande in 34+35 | Republic

As Ariana Grande’s “positions” eyes a potential fifth week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, her “34+35” should move into the Top 10.

“34+35” received 3,155 spins during the first two days of the January 10-16 tracking period. Up 24% from the count at this point last week, the count earns “34+35” the #9 position on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Given its ample momentum and the absence of an obvious threat (let alone two obvious threats) from below, “34+35” should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking.

Both “positions” and “34+35” appear on Grande’s late 2020 album “Positions.”

