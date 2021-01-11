in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Save Your Tears” receives a wave of new support at Hot AC radio.

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears Video screen | Republic

The follow-up to The Weeknd’s 20-week #1 “Blinding Lights” continues to receive new support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Save Your Tears” ranks as the week’s most added song.

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first,” which landed at 19 new stations, takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” follows in third with 13 new adds. With 11 pickups each, Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (6th-most, tie), Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” (6th-most, tie), Fitz’s “Head Up High” (8th-most), Taylor Swift’s “willow” (9th-most), and Forest Blakk’s “If You Love Her” (10th-most).

dua lipaed sheeranfitzforest blakkjason deruloJustin BieberMiley Cyrusritt momneysave your tearstate mcraeTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Added By 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles