The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to The Weeknd’s 20-week #1 “Blinding Lights” continues to receive new support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Save Your Tears” ranks as the week’s most added song.

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first,” which landed at 19 new stations, takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” follows in third with 13 new adds. With 11 pickups each, Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (6th-most, tie), Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” (6th-most, tie), Fitz’s “Head Up High” (8th-most), Taylor Swift’s “willow” (9th-most), and Forest Blakk’s “If You Love Her” (10th-most).