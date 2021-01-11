in Music News

Russell Dickerson’s “Home Sweet” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

“Home Sweet” tops this week’s country radio add board.

Russell Dickerson - Home Sweet audio cover | Triple Tigers

In conjunction with its official impact, Russell Dickerson’s “Home Sweet” tops the Mediabase country radio add board.

The new single landed at 36 Mediabase-monitored country stations this week.

Picked up by 26 new stations, Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” ranks as second-most added. Taylor Swift’s new “no body, no crime (featuring HAIM)” follows in third with 24 impact week pickups, and an account of 13 slots Justin Moore’s “We Didn’t Have Much” in fourth.

A playlist pickup for 12 stations, Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” lands in fifth place.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Jason Aldean’s “Blame It On You” (6th-most), Jameson Rodgers’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name (featuring Luke Combs)” (7th-most), Caylee Hammack’s “Just Friends” (8th-most, tie), Miranda Lambert’s “Settling Down” (8th-most, tie), Kane Brown’s “Worship You” (8th-most, tie), Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers” (8th-most, tie), and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” (8th-most, tie).

blanco browncaylee hammackchris younghaimhome sweetjameson rodgersjason aldeanjustin moorekane brownluke combsMiranda Lambertmorgan wallenparmaleerussell dickersonscotty mccreeryTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Tate McRae Reaches #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “You Broke Me First” Reaches Top 40 On Hot 100