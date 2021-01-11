Russell Dickerson’s “Home Sweet” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

In conjunction with its official impact, Russell Dickerson’s “Home Sweet” tops the Mediabase country radio add board.

The new single landed at 36 Mediabase-monitored country stations this week.

Picked up by 26 new stations, Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” ranks as second-most added. Taylor Swift’s new “no body, no crime (featuring HAIM)” follows in third with 24 impact week pickups, and an account of 13 slots Justin Moore’s “We Didn’t Have Much” in fourth.

A playlist pickup for 12 stations, Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” lands in fifth place.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Jason Aldean’s “Blame It On You” (6th-most), Jameson Rodgers’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name (featuring Luke Combs)” (7th-most), Caylee Hammack’s “Just Friends” (8th-most, tie), Miranda Lambert’s “Settling Down” (8th-most, tie), Kane Brown’s “Worship You” (8th-most, tie), Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers” (8th-most, tie), and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” (8th-most, tie).