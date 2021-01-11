in Music News

Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Added By 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

The influential pop station has made three playlist pickups.

Saweetie by Blair Caldwell | Press Photo courtesy of Warner Records

Powerhouse west cost pop station 102.7 KIIS FM has officially added three new songs to its playlist.

Reporting to the January 12 add board, the Los Angeles pop station confirms adding Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.”

“Best Friend” is officially impacting the format this week. “Body,” which began its pop radio run late last year, currently holds a Top 30 position on the airplay chart.

“drivers license” does not formally impact until next week, but KIIS evidently had no interest in waiting to confirm its interest in the chart-topping song. It will be interesting to see how many other stations provide “drivers license” with an early add.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap Tuesday.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

