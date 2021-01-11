Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Added By 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

Powerhouse west cost pop station 102.7 KIIS FM has officially added three new songs to its playlist.
Reporting to the January 12 add board, the Los Angeles pop station confirms adding Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.”
“Best Friend” is officially impacting the format this week. “Body,” which began its pop radio run late last year, currently holds a Top 30 position on the airplay chart.
“drivers license” does not formally impact until next week, but KIIS evidently had no interest in waiting to confirm its interest in the chart-topping song. It will be interesting to see how many other stations provide “drivers license” with an early add.
Headline Planet will share its complete add recap Tuesday.
