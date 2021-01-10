HVME’s “Goosebumps” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; Kid LAROI, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, Iann Dior, Fousheé Top 50

HVME’s version of “Goosebumps” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Goosebumps” enters this week’s listing at #38. The song received 684 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 101 plays.

— As “Goosebumps” debuts on the chart, The Kid LAROI’s “Without You,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” iann dior’s “Holding On,” and Fousheé’s “Deep End” make moves just below the listing. The four songs earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 307 times during the tracking period (+196), “Without You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #62 last week.

Up nine spots, “Lil Bit” grabs #44 with 258 spins (+85).

A seven-place rise brings “Holding On” to #47. The iann dior song received 237 spins during the tracking week (+72).

Credited with 193 spins (+106), “Deep End” jumps eighteen places to #50.