Harry Shum Jr’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Appearance Now Listed For January 15

In the wake of the titular host’s COVID-19 diagnosis, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” embarked on its holiday hiatus more than a week ahead of schedule. That meant that some episodes, including a planned December 18 broadcast with Harry Shum Jr, were delayed.

“Ellen” was initially set to make its return during the week of January 4, with said Harry Shum Jr episode airing on January 8. That return to production too ended up being delayed, however, amid growing COVID concerns in Los Angeles County.

Friday, news broke that the show would finally be returning to production this coming week. Due to the ongoing COVID concerns, production will feature an entirely virtual audience and reduced on-site staff.

Four original episodes will air this week, with the aforementioned Shum Jr broadcast set for January 15. Stephen “tWitch” Boss will appear as guest host.

The official “Ellen” website also lists Jessica Alba (who was part of the original lineup back in December), but she does not appear in TV provider listings. Stay tuned for updates.

Other upcoming “Ellen” lineups follow:

January 12 – Pharrell, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

January 13 – Musical guest Ashley McBryde (Jake Tapper is also listed on the website, but not in provider listings)

January 14 – Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, musical guest Chet Faker

January 15 – Harry Shum Jr, guest host tWitch (Jessica Alba is also listed on the website, but not in provider listings)