Justin Bieber Has Four Songs In Top 40 At Pop Radio As “Anyone” Makes Chart Debut

Pop radio is showing ample love to Bieber’s recent releases.

Justin Bieber - Anyone video screen | Def Jam

It did not arrive until the sixth day, but Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” received ample airplay during the December 27-January 2 tracking period.

The new release received 715 spins, yielding a #39 debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Thanks to the debut of “Anyone,” Bieber now has four songs inside the Top 40 at pop radio.

Two of those songs appear in the Top 10: “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” holds at #3 this week, and “Lonely (with Benny Blanco)” stays in the #7 position. Bieber also appears at #18 (-2) courtesy of the Shawn Mendes collaboration “Monster.”

