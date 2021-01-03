Lady A’s “Champagne Night” Remains #1 On Country Radio Chart

Last week, Lady A’s “Champagne Night” became the first “Songland” selection to reach #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart (or any Mediabase radio chart, for that matter).

The song retains its throne on this week’s chart.

In addition to securing a second week at #1 for chart points, “Champagne Night” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 27-January 2 tracking period. The Lady A single received 7,174 spins (+1,041) and 39.823 million audience impressions.

Up two places, Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” earns #2 this week. Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” slides one spot to #3, and Luke Combs’ “Better Together” ticks up one spot to #4.

Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” concurrently slides two spots to #5.

With country stations returning to “current” rotations after devoting ample time to holiday music, the Top 22 songs on this week’s chart posted week-over-week airplay gains.