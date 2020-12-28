“Cobra Kai” Star Mary Mouser Scheduled For January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The third season of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” will launch on January 1.

Six days after the release, star Mary Mouser will make a daytime television appearance.

According to tentative listings, the actress will appear on the January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” In addition to the Mouser interview, the episode will feature a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” as well as appearances by Tim Allen, Jay Leno, and Brené Brown. A segment with LaurDIY may also be scheduled (the listing references “Laura DIY,” seemingly as a typo).

The latest “Kelly” listings follow. All are subject-to-change:

January 4 – Taylor Kinney, Sherri Shepherd, Glennon Doyle, Craig Robinson | Cover – Chicago’s “Hard To Say I’m Sorry”

January 5 – Mary Steenburgen, Busta Rhymes, DeVon Franklin | Cover – Madonna’s “Borderline”

January 6 – Mayim Bialik, Bobby Moynihan, Andrew Rea, Don Miguel Ruiz | Cover – Selena Gomez’s “Rare”

January 7 – Tim Allen, Jay Leno, Brené Brown, Mary Mouser, LaurDIY | Cover – Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home”

January 8 – Nathan Fillion, Gabriel Iglesias, Deepak Chopra | Cover – Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”