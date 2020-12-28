in TV News

“Cobra Kai” Star Mary Mouser Scheduled For January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The actress will be one of several guests on the episode.

The third season of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” will launch on January 1.

Six days after the release, star Mary Mouser will make a daytime television appearance.

According to tentative listings, the actress will appear on the January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” In addition to the Mouser interview, the episode will feature a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” as well as appearances by Tim Allen, Jay Leno, and Brené Brown. A segment with LaurDIY may also be scheduled (the listing references “Laura DIY,” seemingly as a typo).

The latest “Kelly” listings follow. All are subject-to-change:

January 4 – Taylor Kinney, Sherri Shepherd, Glennon Doyle, Craig Robinson | Cover – Chicago’s “Hard To Say I’m Sorry”
January 5 – Mary Steenburgen, Busta Rhymes, DeVon Franklin | Cover – Madonna’s “Borderline”
January 6 – Mayim Bialik, Bobby Moynihan, Andrew Rea, Don Miguel Ruiz | Cover – Selena Gomez’s “Rare”
January 7 – Tim Allen, Jay Leno, Brené Brown, Mary Mouser, LaurDIY | Cover – Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home”
January 8 – Nathan Fillion, Gabriel Iglesias, Deepak Chopra | Cover – Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”

