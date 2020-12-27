in Music News

Lady A’s “Songland” Pick “Champagne Night” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

It’s the first “Songland” song to become a #1 radio hit.

SONGLAND -- "Lady A" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lady A, Madeline Merlo, Shane McAnally -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

In an April 2020 edition of “Songland,” country trio Lady A selected the Madeline Merlo-penned “I’ll Drink To That” (later retitled “Champagne Night”) as the winning song. Panelist Shane McAnally took lead production duties.

Following the song’s early success on digital platforms, Lady A and its team named “Champagne Night” an official radio single.

The move paid off, as “Champagne Night” rises four places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Champagne Night,” which seizes the throne from Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart,” becomes the first “Songland” selection to ever top a radio chart.

Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” stays at #3. Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” spends another week at #4, and Luke Combs’ “Better Together” ticks up one place to #5.

The aforementioned “Pretty Heart” drops to #6.

