Billboard Hot 100: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Spends 5th Week As #1 Song In America; 9 Holiday Songs Appear In Top 10

Nine of the Top 10 songs in America are holiday tracks.

Mariah Carey - AIWFCIY Make My Dreams Come True video | Sony

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” returns to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The enduring classic, which was #2 last week, secures a fifth week as the #1 song in America. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” continued its seasonal strength on the sales and streaming fronts, while also garnering big Christmas week radio play.

Because this week’s chart is dated January 2, 2021, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” technically becomes the first #1 hit of 2021. Having also held the top spot on 2019- and 2020-dated charts, the Mariah Carey smash is the first song to hold the #1 spot in three separate years.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is not, however, the only holiday song charting prominently. Nine of the Top 10 spots, in fact, belong to holiday classics:

1) Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You
2) Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
3) Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock
4) Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas
5) Andy Williams – It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
6) Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
7) 24kGoldn – Mood ft. iann dior
8) Dean Martin – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
9) Wham! – Last Christmas
10) Chuck Berry – Run Rudolph Run

