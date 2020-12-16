in Music News

Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Likely Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio

“Levitating” should make the Top 5 on this week’s pop chart.

DaBaby & Dua Lipa in Levitating | VIdeo screen | Warner

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” is set to continue its climb on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The collaboration should officially secure a Top 5 position.

“Levitating” received 4,898 spins during the first three days of the December 13-19 tracking period. Up 9% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Levitating” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an obvious challenger from below, “Levitating” should be able to retain its Top 5 position through the close of tracking. Neither AJR’s building #6 “Bang!” nor Chris Brown & Young Thug’s building #7 “Go Crazy,” the only remotely conceivable threats, appear likely to catch “Levitating” before this week’s chart goes final.

“Levitating” will follow chart-topping hits “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart” as the third Top 5 single from Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” album campaign.

