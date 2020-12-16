Ratings: “Big Sky” Holds Steady In Demo, Adds Viewers For Fall Finale

After holding steady in the key demo for its first three episodes, ABC’s “Big Sky” endured a slight ratings loss in week four.

This week’s episode, the fifth installment (and fall finale), avoided a further decline. It matched last week’s episode in adults 18-49, while posting a week-over-week gain in total viewership.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, Tuesday’s “Big Sky” drew a 0.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 3.96 million overall viewers. Last week’s episode drew the same 0.6 demo rating but only 3.51 million overall viewers.

“Big Sky” has not been a live+same-day ratings titan, but its rough stability is welcome. It has also shown early strength in delayed viewing.

“Big Sky” will resume its inaugural season on January 26. Thanks to its extended order from ABC, eleven episodes remain in season one.