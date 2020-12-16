in TV News

Ratings: “Big Sky” Holds Steady In Demo, Adds Viewers For Fall Finale

“Big Sky” will return with new episodes in late January.

BIG SKY - ÒA Good Day to DieÓ Ð Jenny and Cassie feel as if theyÕre closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Elsewhere, Cassie visits Merilee to question her about her husband and Ronald aggressively confronts his mother on the winter finale of ÒBig Sky,Ó TUESDAY, DEC. 15 (10:00-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Darko Sikman) NATALIE ALYN LIND, JESSE JAMES KEITEL, JADE PETTYJOHN

After holding steady in the key demo for its first three episodes, ABC’s “Big Sky” endured a slight ratings loss in week four.

This week’s episode, the fifth installment (and fall finale), avoided a further decline. It matched last week’s episode in adults 18-49, while posting a week-over-week gain in total viewership.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, Tuesday’s “Big Sky” drew a 0.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 3.96 million overall viewers. Last week’s episode drew the same 0.6 demo rating but only 3.51 million overall viewers.

“Big Sky” has not been a live+same-day ratings titan, but its rough stability is welcome. It has also shown early strength in delayed viewing.

“Big Sky” will resume its inaugural season on January 26. Thanks to its extended order from ABC, eleven episodes remain in season one.

abcbig sky

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Likely Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio